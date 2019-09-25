Pioneer Trust Bank N A Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $488,394; As International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Summit Securities Group Cut by $155.69 Million Its Position

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 99.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,490 are held by New England And Mgmt. Conestoga Cap Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,235 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 187,829 shares. 2,518 are owned by Prentiss Smith Comm. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.07% or 60,003 shares in its portfolio. Signature And Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Professional Advisory Services reported 3,863 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 31,625 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Inc has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Foundation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Btr Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 3,751 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.42% or 1.17M shares. Barbara Oil has 5,000 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “IBM Continues To Invest Big In High-Performance Computing – Forbes” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests Nokia Stock Will Stay Stuck – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New IBM Inventory Visibility Helps Improve Omnichannel Profitability and Customer Experience for High-Turn Inventory Industries – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 17,360 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Splurging On That Big Purchase – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,024 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank holds 0.88% or 88,722 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt LP owns 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53,000 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation reported 3,447 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc owns 3,070 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Westend Limited stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saratoga Rech Invest Management owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 121 shares. Garde Inc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,108 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Atria Invs Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,873 shares. Staley Advisers holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,409 shares.