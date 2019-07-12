Pioneer Trust Bank N A Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Boosted by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While St James Investment Company Upped Position

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 0.3% stake. Eaton Vance invested in 0.16% or 1.55 million shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48,755 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 345,171 shares. 4,975 were accumulated by Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,729 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 6,424 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 481,011 shares. Boltwood Management reported 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York has invested 0.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 11,213 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 114,396 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 68,141 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) by 48,719 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Upgrades Becton Dickinson, Says Market Overreacted To FDA’s Drug-Coated Balloon Update – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.