Pioneer Trust Bank N A Stake In Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Was Has Upped; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.75 Million Its Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $252.01 lastly. It is down 0.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 857,265 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,306 shares to 70,699 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Management Corporation reported 76,070 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation reported 2,018 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp owns 1,183 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc stated it has 0.43% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 670 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc holds 2,400 shares. International Gru Incorporated holds 0.07% or 99,687 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,984 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kistler invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 237,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Com has 1,667 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2,567 shares. 56,725 are held by Axa.

