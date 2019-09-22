Pioneer Trust Bank N A Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased as Share Value Declined; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lifted Its Position in National Instrs (NATI) by $5.31 Million as Share Value Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 44.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 129,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 419,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, up from 289,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 568,448 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,653 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28,100 shares to 40,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 25,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,348 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

