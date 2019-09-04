Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Upped by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Its Position by $424,053 as Share Price Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 860,077 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 3,418 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,280 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Canandaigua Natl National Bank holds 0.19% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 1,550 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,433 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Riverhead Cap Lc owns 24,119 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.03% or 130,568 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 89,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 17,408 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,796 are held by Argi Inv Services Ltd Llc. S R Schill holds 1% or 4,336 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 4.37M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc owns 6,307 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First City Management holds 0.47% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin & Company Tn holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 3,765 shares. M Holding Securities owns 6,293 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Investment accumulated 0.07% or 1,456 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd has 305 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 6,820 shares.