Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped by $488,394; Oakmont Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 15.74M shares or 4.19% of the stock. Natl Pension Serv reported 414,965 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.28 million shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 190,979 shares. 704,112 were reported by Tiger Ltd. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,689 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 124,906 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,669 were accumulated by Nadler Grp Inc Inc. 608 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,902 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap City Tru Fl reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.54% or 13,642 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt has 4.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,802 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

