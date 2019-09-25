Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $488,394; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $929,190

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 3.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $10.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1730.97. About 1.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdom Tree Emrg Mkts Hi Div (DEM) by 106,875 shares to 124,010 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

