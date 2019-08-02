Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Polaris Industries (PII) Share Value Declined While Matthew 25 Management Cut by $420,000 Its Holding

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 6.49M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 434,072 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.34 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.41 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.