Pioneer Trust Bank N A Maintains Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Lifted Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 475,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03M, up from 563,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,407 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

