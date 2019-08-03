Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lowered Its Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Stake by $896,740 as Valuation Rose; As Range Res (RRC) Valuation Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 39.71M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30M, down from 40.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61M for 14.19 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp Incorporated has 43,769 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management Ltd owns 54,300 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Llc stated it has 25,500 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 1,162 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 18,504 shares or 0% of the stock. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 16,565 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Tn reported 1,370 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 183 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Highlander Mgmt Limited Co reported 5,100 shares. 43,307 were reported by Speece Thorson Cap Group.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cambrian Capital LP invested in 4.96% or 309,044 shares. Proshare has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 68,340 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 22,541 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Lc. 84,100 were reported by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 370,136 shares. 9.98M are held by Key Group (Cayman) Ltd. Us Bancshares De stated it has 16,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated invested 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Investment Management Group Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).