Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake by $10.13 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 482,074 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 278,083 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 147,179 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $65.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,138 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2,025 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 1.74M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 496,556 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Phocas Corp reported 387,325 shares. Prudential Inc reported 791,029 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 2.68 million shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 12,953 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 81,268 shares. D E Shaw holds 27,170 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.06% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 237,712 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,614 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 153,900 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Blackrock accumulated 18.84M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 196,093 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 843 shares. Moreover, Provise Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,861 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 49,715 shares. Kepos Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 24,987 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5,113 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Incorporated invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 27,648 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts owns 70,886 shares. 481,336 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Atria Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,609 shares. 2,299 are held by Fdx Advsr. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 1,151 shares.