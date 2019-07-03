Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $1.03 Million; Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Baxter International (BAX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,529 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.91M, up from 470,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 1.80M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68M.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IAU) by 73,443 shares to 389,896 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Prn) (GLD) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,715 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited reported 13,285 shares stake. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 17,236 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 5,602 are held by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Brookmont Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jnba Finance Advsr holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 261 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company reported 2,720 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 34,201 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.44% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Strs Ohio holds 278,796 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,765 shares. Putnam Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 833,784 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 44,332 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Raymond James And has 310,997 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

