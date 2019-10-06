Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $488,394; Valuation Declined; Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $1.62 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 6,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 14,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.22 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 19,230 shares to 23,958 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,664 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt stated it has 17,048 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 14,963 shares. 36,870 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 1,100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.21% stake. National Pension Ser holds 244,198 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 104,585 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 11,590 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dillon And Assocs holds 2,806 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.11% or 538,958 shares. Alps accumulated 1,224 shares or 0% of the stock. The Washington-based Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,610 shares to 30,514 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.