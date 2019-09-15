Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $488,394; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $386,536

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 142,439 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 404 shares. 8,565 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,083 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Inc has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advsr Limited Com reported 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 1% or 3.49 million shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 12,743 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westport Asset Mngmt has 500 shares. Hightower Llc owns 104,408 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btg Pactual Glob Asset holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,951 shares. Natixis Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,906 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,227 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.