Pioneer Trust Bank N A Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Boosted by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $252.49. About 502,804 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 3.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 92,903 shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 3,651 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.67 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.03% or 30,344 shares. 1,039 are held by Brave Asset. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 2.48% or 22,081 shares. Portland Advisors Limited Co stated it has 9,712 shares. 2,743 were reported by Nbt Bancorporation N A New York. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1,040 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 58,704 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Central Comml Bank Communication has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,407 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 3,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co owns 82,204 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Smead has 1.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 365,285 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,305 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,116 shares. Argent Trust holds 46,057 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 662,110 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Oh owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,164 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc accumulated 288,282 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com reported 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fayerweather Charles has 0.69% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity stated it has 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,503 shares to 78,347 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.