Pioneer Trust Bank N A Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted as Stock Declined; As Teradyne (TER) Stock Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Boosted by $2.64 Million Its Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $38.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1746.63. About 3.46 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 56,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 178,775 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 122,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 1.44M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,819 shares. 1.18M are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company. Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 5,005 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 3.65% or 16,195 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,370 shares. 11,282 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ptnrs. Goelzer Invest Mgmt invested in 1,004 shares. Sonata Capital Inc has 3.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,994 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma stated it has 9,174 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,317 shares. Auxier Asset has 121 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 407,152 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Phocas Financial, California-based fund reported 24 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,150 shares. Alley Commerce Lc has invested 2.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,610 shares to 30,514 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 333,413 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 36,721 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake. 18,666 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 0.09% or 91,357 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 10,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 725,984 shares stake. Winch Advisory Limited holds 65 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Signaturefd holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Atria Investments Ltd owns 1,133 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.02 million shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,409 shares in its portfolio.