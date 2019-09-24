Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Holding in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) as Stock Rose; Tieton Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,514 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 38,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 157,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 646,058 shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,185 were reported by Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 8,254 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Raging Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 35,147 shares in its portfolio. 105,055 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Northern Trust Corporation owns 145,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 98,978 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset owns 29,763 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 12,744 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Pnc Services Group holds 1,100 shares. 1492 Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 30,103 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 102,642 shares. 148,373 are owned by Raymond James. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Com Ct holds 705,235 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares to 687 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Principal Gru Inc owns 7.99M shares. Roundview Cap Ltd invested in 55,217 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc holds 739,264 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,745 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,651 shares. 36,065 are owned by Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 35.36 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Motley Fool Wealth Management accumulated 17,901 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers Tru Commerce accumulated 0.31% or 21,912 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

