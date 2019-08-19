Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Trimmed Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $602,160; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Blue Chip Partners Raised by $558,673 Its Holding

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 10,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 237,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, up from 226,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 12.60M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 4.30M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menora Mivtachim invested in 2.56% or 1.77 million shares. 699,086 were reported by Davidson Inv Advsrs. Renaissance Inv Grp Lc owns 17,722 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.93% or 58.05M shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Llc reported 68,373 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md has invested 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 115,000 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,938 shares. Willis Counsel holds 740,738 shares. Grace And White holds 6,940 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 61,070 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 62.63 million shares. Financial Advantage invested in 120,933 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Logan Management accumulated 340,002 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sonata Capital Gp holds 0.21% or 3,420 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 7,438 shares. Toth Advisory holds 55,546 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 29,488 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 597 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated. Ally Fincl invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,628 shares. 41,862 are held by Hourglass Limited Liability. 22,415 were reported by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id. Bollard Group Llc owns 3,993 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 2,712 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stifel Corp holds 0.51% or 2.25M shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.