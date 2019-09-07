Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Raised Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX); Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig stated it has 2.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0.03% or 1,051 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust Company has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 59,118 shares. 2,565 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 112,599 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co reported 47,002 shares. Bender Robert & has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arete Wealth Advsrs owns 2,375 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Co Va has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Cyrus Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 11,203 shares stake. New York-based Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 21,760 are owned by Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.