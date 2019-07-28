Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lowered Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $602,160; Hemenway Trust Company Maintains Holding in 3M (MMM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 has invested 2.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,000 shares. Fmr Lc holds 13.20M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. De Burlo Group invested in 0.55% or 33,750 shares. Security Trust Communication has invested 0.77% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 2.78M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & has invested 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Utd Fire Group Inc accumulated 3,408 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hemenway Co Limited holds 0.5% or 38,171 shares. American Bank has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,571 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 5.73M shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 19,686 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,046 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Advisor Gp Limited Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,868 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.6% or 14,111 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.04% or 2,055 shares. Cap Mngmt Associates has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 4,015 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Company reported 32,617 shares stake. Cullen Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 295,130 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has invested 1.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,120 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

