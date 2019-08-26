Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Price Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $248.21. About 410,083 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 2.12M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 27,308 shares. Stewart And Patten Lc holds 212,202 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Communication holds 0.33% or 16,046 shares. Quantres Asset owns 86,900 shares. 53,409 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 100 shares. Assetmark holds 147,514 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Baldwin Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 11,291 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 186,957 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh holds 1.82 million shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 14,935 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 23,107 shares. Finance Architects reported 0.01% stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.