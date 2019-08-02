Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Increased Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $1.03 Million; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Value Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 954,093 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.67 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd holds 6,535 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,233 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1,617 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,889 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 17,947 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 20 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 90,832 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,846 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). State Street Corporation holds 6.21M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 70,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 325,910 are owned by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares to 41,750 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

