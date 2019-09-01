Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Decreased Holding in Valmont Inds Com (VMI) by $896,740; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 90,969 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 414,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.54M, down from 426,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vident Advisory Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,075 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 150,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Florida-based Aviance Lc has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.44% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,372 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md owns 1,125 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California-based Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 40,857 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd accumulated 7,597 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 64,408 shares to 148,645 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 14,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 46,100 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 13,099 shares. 2.89M are held by Price T Rowe Md. Sprucegrove Invest Management Limited holds 54,300 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 2,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 47,177 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 99,763 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,866 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 3,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 96,975 shares. 40,300 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Dean Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 23,875 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6,476 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 10,000 shares. 5,999 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated.