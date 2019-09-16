Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $380,500; Stock Price Rose; Nbt Bank N A Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $463,068

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,514 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 38,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 11.49M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 6,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 40,887 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 46,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kingfisher Cap Limited Co owns 23,898 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt invested in 15,864 shares. Provise Gru Llc has invested 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 679,700 shares. 123,409 are owned by Bridgewater Associates L P. Victory owns 710,924 shares. 1.35 million were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Legal General Grp Plc reported 23.94M shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.43% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.14 million shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 0.52% or 58,684 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 157,445 shares. 79,350 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thomasville Bancorp reported 282,488 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares to 687 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Prns Lp stated it has 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 123,325 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 38,994 were accumulated by Legacy Cap Prns. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aull And Monroe Invest invested in 0.26% or 6,345 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 36,557 shares. Asset One holds 0.26% or 685,623 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 216,801 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mackenzie accumulated 92,956 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 515,912 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 16,152 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 273,235 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt invested in 19,179 shares.