Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $602,160 as Stock Value Declined; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Upped Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 739,043 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 2.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Natl Bank stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 680,606 shares. 113,680 were reported by Veritable Lp. Oakworth stated it has 8,350 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation reported 27,109 shares. America First Advsrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 8,252 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 15,949 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,558 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,296 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3,200 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 0.59% or 51,066 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 66,734 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.34 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. U S Invsts Inc reported 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Finance, Kansas-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,804 shares stake. Maverick Limited holds 0.01% or 29,580 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 1.52 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 346,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Whittier Com accumulated 0% or 32 shares. D E Shaw holds 2.31 million shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 9,786 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 910,332 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 18,085 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).