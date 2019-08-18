Pioneer Trust Bank N A Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $602,160; Market Valuation Declined; Home Depot Com (HD) Holding Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 52,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 15,620 shares. 2,160 were reported by Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 10,072 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc accumulated 976 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 307,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,178 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bangor Bancshares reported 7,299 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Beacon Fincl Grp has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 5,594 shares. Advsr Lc stated it has 62,019 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).