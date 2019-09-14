Pioneer Trust Bank N A Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) as Market Valuation Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 5.25 million shares traded or 201.70% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company Appoints Jeffrey J. Donnelly As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested in 559,862 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 54,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 510 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited holds 739,903 shares. 239,993 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 153 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 40,991 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Voya Mgmt Lc owns 227,911 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 127,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 3.21 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mendel Money accumulated 1,334 shares. Hodges Capital holds 0.23% or 1,132 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset Mngmt owns 10.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,504 shares. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 896 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Asset Investments And Mgmt (Hk) has 160 shares. Northeast Inv Management holds 33,866 shares. Whalerock Point Partners owns 1,202 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.64% or 3,708 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has 402 shares. Wills Fin Group Inc Incorporated holds 2.16% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp owns 5,188 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.