Pioneer Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $7.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Stock Price Declined While Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $371,611

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Res Co (PXD) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 49,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 164,110 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.25M, down from 213,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 14.45 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,000 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 132,873 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.51M shares. Victory Mgmt owns 115,424 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 166,223 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Com reported 3,272 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Schroder Invest Gru has 423,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.74 million shares. 1.55 million are owned by Raymond James And Associates. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.14% or 217,546 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 3.07 million shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.14% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $325.81M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Ult Sht Trm Bd Etf (ULST) by 7,792 shares to 14,311 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Tl Stk Etf (THRK) by 11,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsr Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Weiss Multi has 0.51% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.11% or 7,844 shares. 1.53 million are held by Rech Global. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,000 shares. 30,081 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0.21% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7.09 million shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Van Eck Associate reported 705,440 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 6,210 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company has 2,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Reaves W H & Inc reported 49,155 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 2,800 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 27,350 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Sou (NYSE:KSU) by 400,466 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $558.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 108,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecopetrol Adr (NYSE:EC).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.