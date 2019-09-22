Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019; Lmr Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Sherwin (SHW) Stake

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 30.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 1,393 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 3,213 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 4,606 last quarter. Sherwin now has $50.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) is expected to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $1.37 dividend. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s current price of $5.79 translates into 23.66% yield. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 1,844 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has declined 6.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Rev $23.6M; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions Sees 2018 Revenue Growth High-Single-Digit; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Rev $23.5M; 28/03/2018 Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr $1.15; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – ON MAY 2, PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CLEANSPARK, INC; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CLEANSPARK IN ASSET SALE; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO INCREASE ADJ EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $50.52 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and magnetically-driven solutions for clean power.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.29 million shares or 5.80% more from 2.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 17,600 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors reported 325,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 0.43% in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc stated it has 176,110 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 812,759 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Perritt Cap reported 72,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 23,926 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) stake by 2.53M shares to 5.73M valued at $24.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) stake by 4,989 shares and now owns 9,712 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. 500 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Advsrs invested in 640 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stifel Financial accumulated 86,502 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 3,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares. Raub Brock Cap LP reported 47,224 shares stake. Berkshire Money Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,576 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 47 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,888 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tt International holds 15,146 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 246,689 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 330,550 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 204 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.31% or 83,069 shares.