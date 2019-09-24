Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Has 1.82 Sentiment

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 104 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 57 cut down and sold their positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.36 million shares, up from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 60 New Position: 44.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) is expected to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $1.37 dividend. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s current price of $5.70 translates into 24.04% yield. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 18,316 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has declined 6.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS COMPRISING PCEP BUSINESS TO CLEANSPARK; 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Rev $23.6M; 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss $10M; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO INCREASE ADJ EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CLEANSPARK IN ASSET SALE; 08/05/2018 – CleanSpark To Accelerate Deployments By Acquiring Pioneer Custom Electrical Products Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 251,255 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 1.93% invested in the company for 189,158 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America Inc. has invested 1.8% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,150 shares.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.02 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 216,181 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.74 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and magnetically-driven solutions for clean power.

