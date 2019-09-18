Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019; Copart (CPRT) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Copart Inc (CPRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 193 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 190 sold and reduced their equity positions in Copart Inc. The funds in our database now have: 179.03 million shares, down from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Copart Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 13 to 18 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 159 Increased: 129 New Position: 64.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) is expected to pay $1.37 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $1.37 dividend. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s current price of $5.76 translates into 23.78% yield. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 4,317 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has declined 6.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions Sees 2018 Revenue Growth High-Single-Digit; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Rev $23.5M; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REV FROM CONT OPS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS COMPRISING PCEP BUSINESS TO CLEANSPARK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO INCREASE ADJ EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr $1.15; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 13.37% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. for 320,501 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 237,587 shares or 10.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Thomas W has 7.51% invested in the company for 145,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 5.95% in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 60,831 shares.

The stock increased 1.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 1.18M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has market cap of $19.12 billion. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. It has a 33.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services.

More notable recent Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer weighs options after transformer sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pioneer Closes Sale of Transformer Business – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $50.26 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and magnetically-driven solutions for clean power.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.80, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.29 million shares or 5.80% more from 2.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,110 are owned by First Wilshire Securities Management. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) for 312 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 18,859 shares. Perritt Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). Morgan Stanley owns 1,440 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.43% or 790,223 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 17,600 shares. Blackrock has 23,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated reported 325,100 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 812,759 shares.