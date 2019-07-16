Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|5
|0.47
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
|Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
|48
|1.63
|N/A
|2.06
|22.52
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-37%
|-7.4%
|Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
|0.00%
|12.8%
|7.7%
Volatility & Risk
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 16.38% and its average target price is $53.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.3% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares and 81.1% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|-2.72%
|0.2%
|-1.77%
|6.6%
|-33.64%
|-4.57%
|Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
|-1.36%
|-9.73%
|-5.44%
|1.85%
|2.82%
|7.91%
For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
