Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -0.50 0.00 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.63 N/A 2.06 22.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% -37% -7.4% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 16.38% and its average target price is $53.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.3% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares and 81.1% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.72% 0.2% -1.77% 6.6% -33.64% -4.57% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. -1.36% -9.73% -5.44% 1.85% 2.82% 7.91%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.