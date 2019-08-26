Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.47 N/A 0.21 25.48 Ballard Power Systems Inc. 4 11.24 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7% Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -13.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Ballard Power Systems Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.75, with potential downside of -13.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders owned 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Ballard Power Systems Inc. -2.64% 0.5% 23.1% 17.39% 37.76% 69.46%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. beats Ballard Power Systems Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.