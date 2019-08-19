Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.45 N/A 0.21 25.48 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 38 0.96 N/A 1.73 22.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Its rival Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is $66, which is potential 94.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 56.1% respectively. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.02%. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance while Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.