Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 27.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 62.02% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.60% 0.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. N/A 5 25.48 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.77

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 78.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s rivals beat Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.