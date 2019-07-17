Pioneer Natural Resources (ROST) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Decreased Position by $539.42 Million; Open Text (OTEX) Holder New South Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (ROST) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 5,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25B, down from 405,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 1.82 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04M, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 494,700 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.96M for 28.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian â€œCash Cowâ€ Tech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “This Stock Has Delivered 1867% Gains â€” and Still Has Room to Grow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 1.02M shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Company reported 92,784 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 16,800 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 6,615 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Synovus Financial Corp reported 50,238 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,061 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,770 are owned by Hrt Ltd. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd has 0.05% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,222 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 17,125 shares. 1,459 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Stanley stated it has 6,732 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Haverford holds 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 4,049 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 3.18 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.