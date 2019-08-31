Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Holder Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Bio Techne (TECH) Valuation Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $6.93 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 98,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 325,147 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51 million, down from 424,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd has 59,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Andra Ap reported 31,100 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Alyeska Inv Grp LP owns 5,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). At Bancshares reported 2,104 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 24,228 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 37,000 are held by Eulav Asset Management. Moreover, Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us has 0.2% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 121,634 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 112,883 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,883 shares. Connable Office has 11,461 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 96,132 shares to 644,507 shares, valued at $62.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Leavell Management holds 17,851 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.49% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 1,986 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt LP owns 27,311 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 12,317 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,374 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Finance Service owns 29 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 20,954 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 671,595 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt owns 62,927 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

