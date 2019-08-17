Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.24 N/A 6.71 20.56 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.25 N/A 1.68 1.31

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Southwestern Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Southwestern Energy Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta means Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s volatility is 8.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Southwestern Energy Company’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Southwestern Energy Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 6 2.86 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s consensus target price is $181.71, while its potential upside is 45.82%. Competitively the consensus target price of Southwestern Energy Company is $4.64, which is potential 157.78% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance while Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Southwestern Energy Company.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.