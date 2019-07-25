Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.53 N/A 6.71 22.56 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -4.42 0.00

Demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average price target is $181.38, while its potential upside is 29.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 38.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.