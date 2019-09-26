Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.26 N/A 6.71 20.56 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 132 1.97 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 5 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a consensus target price of $182, and a 44.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 2.6% respectively. 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.