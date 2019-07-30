Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

This is a contrast between Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.42 N/A 6.71 22.56 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.16 N/A 0.66 9.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $181.38, with potential upside of 35.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 11.8% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.