Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.31 N/A 6.71 20.56 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.97 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Falcon Minerals Corporation which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential is 39.10% at a $178.8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Falcon Minerals Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 68.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Falcon Minerals Corporation is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.