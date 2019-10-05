Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) EPS Estimated At $2.17; B&G Foods B&G Foods (BGS) Shorts Down By 0.23%

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report $2.17 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.83% from last quarter’s $2.07 EPS. PXD’s profit would be $351.90M giving it 14.45 P/E if the $2.17 EPS is correct. After having $2.01 EPS previously, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s analysts see 7.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) had a decrease of 0.23% in short interest. BGS’s SI was 25.27M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.23% from 25.33M shares previously. With 1.07 million avg volume, 24 days are for B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS)’s short sellers to cover BGS’s short positions. The SI to B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc’s float is 39.43%. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)â€™s Upcoming 2.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods announces financing moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods’ Share Repurchase Good News For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods Announces Pricing of Term Loan B Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. 500 shares valued at $60,505 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $15700 lowest target. $176.33’s average target is 40.56% above currents $125.45 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 30 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields And Lc owns 2,800 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.03% or 2,605 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 653,043 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Patten Group owns 1,421 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,488 shares. Cap Investors invested in 0.01% or 280,098 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,247 shares. 2,348 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Whittier Trust invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Community Tru And Investment invested in 2.02% or 106,539 shares. Moreover, Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma has 0.72% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).