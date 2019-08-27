Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparison side by side

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.14 N/A 6.71 20.56 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. From a competition point of view, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta which is 101.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $178.8, with potential upside of 50.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.