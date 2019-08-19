Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Contrasting side by side

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.24 N/A 6.71 20.56 Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.70 N/A 0.58 31.97

Demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rattler Midstream LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rattler Midstream LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rattler Midstream LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Rattler Midstream LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rattler Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 6 2.86 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 45.82% and an $181.71 average target price. Rattler Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 average target price and a 28.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Rattler Midstream LP.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.