Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 91% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.20% 7.40% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company N/A 146 22.56 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently has a consensus target price of $181.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 78.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.