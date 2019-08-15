Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 90.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.60% 6.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company N/A 145 20.56 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

Pioneer Natural Resources Company presently has an average target price of $181.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.74%. The potential upside of the competitors is 87.29%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Pioneer Natural Resources Company make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s competitors beat Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.