Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Comparing side by side

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.50 N/A 6.71 22.56 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.53 N/A 0.52 13.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 10.6 and 10.6 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 31.40% and an $181.38 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 72.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.4% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was more bullish than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.