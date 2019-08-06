Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.21 N/A 6.71 20.56 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.48 N/A 0.70 6.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Earthstone Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Earthstone Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Earthstone Energy Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has an average price target of $181.38, and a 48.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance while Earthstone Energy Inc. has -3.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Earthstone Energy Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.