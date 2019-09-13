Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019; US Concrete (USCR)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

US Concrete Inc (USCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 79 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 64 reduced and sold their equity positions in US Concrete Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 15.31 million shares, up from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding US Concrete Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 47 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:PXD) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s current price of $130.35 translates into 0.34% yield. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 1.74 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Ack Asset Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. for 472,200 shares. Lomas Capital Management Llc owns 751,649 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 365,105 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Inc. has invested 1.36% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 82,165 shares.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $788.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 49.94 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 203,026 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $60,505 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 37.17% above currents $130.35 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.